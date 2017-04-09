US Supreme Court urged to overrule Indianaa s robocall ban
An Illinois-based veterans advocacy group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Indiana's ban on political robocalls, arguing that free speech should outweigh privacy rights. Patriotic Veterans Inc. is appealing a 7th Circuit Court ruling that said Indiana has a legitimate interest in blocking unwanted, automatically dialed phone calls, the Indianapolis Star reported.
