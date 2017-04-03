United Way of Southwestern Indiana Announces GrantTuesday, April 4The ...
The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has announced a new grant that is open to all nonprofits in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties. President Amy Canterbury says the IMPACT Grant will award $200,000 to local nonprofit programs that specifically provide interventions to help move individuals and families towards self-sufficiency.
