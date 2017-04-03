United Way of Southwestern Indiana An...

United Way of Southwestern Indiana Announces GrantTuesday, April 4The ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has announced a new grant that is open to all nonprofits in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties. President Amy Canterbury says the IMPACT Grant will award $200,000 to local nonprofit programs that specifically provide interventions to help move individuals and families towards self-sufficiency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 6 hr txs 99
News Solar proponents rally against bill 19 hr SolarKings 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Sun Perceptionist5591 34
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) Apr 2 The real Ashley 2
where all da white womens Apr 2 black attack 1
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC