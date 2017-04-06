Undocumented husband of Indiana Trump...

Undocumented husband of Indiana Trump supporter deported to Mexico

Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

In November, she thought Trump would deport only people with criminal records -- people he called "bad hombres" -- and that he would leave families intact. "I don't think ICE is out there to detain anyone and break families, no," Beristain told CNN affiliate WSBT in March, shortly after her husband, Roberto Beristain was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

