Two arrested after high speed chase Sunday Monday, April 3

A pursuit which started near Quincy when police say a driver went through a stop sign ended about an hour later near Waterloo, Indiana Sunday afternoon thanks to the use of stop sticks. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department says the driver was 34-year-old Craig A. DeLong of Ashley, Indiana.

