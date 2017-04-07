This tiny Midwest town has just one election per year - for the 'Village Idiot'
On the day that qualified Brad Cox as an "idiot" in a town with a tradition of celebrating them, he quickly changed the oil in his wife's cherry red 2007 Pontiac Vibe, like he'd done some 60 times before, and watched her drive away to work. Within miles, the car was spitting out thick black smoke and "bucking like a horse" on a back road in hilly southern Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|2 min
|Snoop dog
|108
|where all da white womens
|22 hr
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Fri
|KreeEmpire
|38
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Thu
|Angel
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC