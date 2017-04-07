This tiny Midwest town has just one e...

This tiny Midwest town has just one election per year - for the 'Village Idiot'

On the day that qualified Brad Cox as an "idiot" in a town with a tradition of celebrating them, he quickly changed the oil in his wife's cherry red 2007 Pontiac Vibe, like he'd done some 60 times before, and watched her drive away to work. Within miles, the car was spitting out thick black smoke and "bucking like a horse" on a back road in hilly southern Indiana.

