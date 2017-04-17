The Latest: Only 1 victim linked to F...

The Latest: Only 1 victim linked to Facebook murder suspect

18 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Cleveland police searching for the suspect who fatally shot an elderly passerby in a gruesome video posted on Facebook say no more victims have been found, despite the shooter's claim that he killed over a dozen people. Police said Monday that they've found no evidence of other slayings linked to the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens.

