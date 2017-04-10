The Dose A list that should make Hoos...

The Dose A list that should make Hoosier doctors smile

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

Welcome to The Dose, which tackles the business and economics inside the turbulent world of health care and life sciences in Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 10 hr insanity becomes me 122
where all da white womens Apr 7 Kristen Gale 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 7 KreeEmpire 38
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... Apr 6 Angel 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 4 SolarKings 2
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) Apr 2 The real Ashley 2
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC