Teen accused in killing over Facebook post gets fall trial
A judge has set an October trial for a central Indiana teenager accused of fatally shooting a man over a Facebook posting. Seventeen-year-old Jaylon S. Brown was charged as an adult in last year's killing of 18-year-old Shaolin Tiriq-Arik Newsom.
