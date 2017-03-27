Southern Indiana man hurt exchanging ...

Southern Indiana man hurt exchanging gunfire with officers

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Indiana State Police say a southern Indiana man has been hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after exchanging gunfire with officers. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says 25-year-old Charles L. Mays of Butlerville surrendered and was taken into custody about 7:45 p.m. Saturday following a 16-hour standoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 42 min _Angie 78
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) 6 hr The real Ashley 2
where all da white womens 6 hr black attack 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 18 hr Gold77 33
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Mar 25 Say What 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC