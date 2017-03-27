Southern Indiana man hurt exchanging gunfire with officers
Indiana State Police say a southern Indiana man has been hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after exchanging gunfire with officers. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says 25-year-old Charles L. Mays of Butlerville surrendered and was taken into custody about 7:45 p.m. Saturday following a 16-hour standoff.
