Snider's Williams a finalist for Indiana Mr. Basketball
Snider standout Malik Williams is one of four finalists for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award that will be announced on April 27. The Indy Star revealing the four finalists on Wednesday morning. In addition to Williams Cloverdale's Cooper Neese, Castle's Jack Nunge, and North Central's Kris Wilkes make up the finalists.
