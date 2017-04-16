SkyTrak13 Weather Forecast Sunday 4/16/17 - Morning Update
Happy Easter! A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana today. Showers and storms have already crossed the Indiana border in northwest Indiana this morning.
