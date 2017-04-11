Senators approve ban on sanctuary campuses in final vote
The measure bars higher education institutions that accept federal or state dollars from adopting the designation. The Indiana Senate approved the measure 38-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|31 min
|insanity becomes me
|131
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|20 hr
|Gold77
|40
|where all da white womens
|Apr 7
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Apr 6
|Angel
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC