Road to recoveryWith only days left in the session, the Indiana...
With only days left in the session, the Indiana General Assembly faces a major task - approval of a long-term transportation funding plan capable of meeting needs in communities statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|38 min
|okimar
|67
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|4 hr
|insanity becomes me
|126
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|18 hr
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Mon
|Deer hunter
|2
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Mon
|I Know
|6
|Allison E. Rickard
|Sat
|Jase
|4
|Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol...
|Apr 14
|Kennerd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC