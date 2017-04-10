Resolution: Lewis & Clark trail should start in Indiana
Not so, according to a Indiana General Assembly resolution asking the National Park Service to add the actual departure point - Clarksville, Indiana - to the Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail. Along the shores of the Ohio River, the two explorers left Clarksville on Oct. 26, 1803, after recruiting and training their "Corps of Discovery" members.
