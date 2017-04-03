Report: Indiana's Archie Miller looking to "raid" UCLA staff, poach Ed Schilling
According to Greg Hansen of the Arizona Daily Star , Indiana could be looking to make a big splash in the assistant coaching pool, as UCLA's Ed Schilling appears to be a target for Archie Miller's staff. Expect Archie Miller to raid UCLA's staff and hire Alford assistant Ed Schilling at Indiana.
