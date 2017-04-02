Reeling casinos seek breaks

Reeling casinos seek breaks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Indiana lawmakers are working to keep afloat the state's crippled casino industry in an effort to shore up declining tax revenue and spur investment. The state's $2.2 billion casino industry has languished over the past decade due to fierce competition from neighboring states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 43 min _Angie 78
!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15) 6 hr The real Ashley 2
where all da white womens 6 hr black attack 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 18 hr Gold77 33
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Mar 28 Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Mar 25 Say What 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC