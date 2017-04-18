Recent editorials published in Indiana newspapers
On Tuesday, Strong proposed a resolution, which passed the council on a 4-3 vote, to study consolidating Lake County's three satellite courthouses in Gary, Hammond and East Chicago. It's a notion supported 10 years ago in the Good Government Initiative sponsored by the county's largest industrial taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|6 hr
|gimme a break
|127
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|14 hr
|okimar
|67
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Mon
|Deer hunter
|2
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Mon
|I Know
|6
|Allison E. Rickard
|Apr 15
|Jase
|4
|Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol...
|Apr 14
|Kennerd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC