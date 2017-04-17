Rare gold coin helping Indiana church build new home
A gold coin donated to a northwestern Indiana church is so rare it's helping pay for construction of a new church building. A woman who's a member of GracePoint Church in Valparaiso donated the coin to help finance a new church building for the congregation, which has held services in an elementary school since its founding in 2009.
