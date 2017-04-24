Rare gold coin donated to Indiana church sells for $517,000

A woman who's a member of GracePoint Church in Valparaiso donated the coin to help finance a new church building for the congregation, which has held services in an elementary school since its founding in 2009. Dallas-based Heritage Auctions said the $20 gold piece is one of only 10 known surviving 1866 Liberty Head double eagles stamped with "In God we trust."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.