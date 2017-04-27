Pulitzer-nominated author to speak at library
Pulitzer prize-nominated author Michael Shelden will speak 7 p.m. Monday at the Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road. Shelden has earned numerous accolades for his biographical studies, including Pulitzer Prize nominations for "Mark Twain: Man in White" and his most recent work, "Melville in Love: The Secret Life of Herman Melville."
