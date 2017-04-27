Pulitzer-nominated author to speak at...

Pulitzer-nominated author to speak at library

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

Pulitzer prize-nominated author Michael Shelden will speak 7 p.m. Monday at the Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road. Shelden has earned numerous accolades for his biographical studies, including Pulitzer Prize nominations for "Mark Twain: Man in White" and his most recent work, "Melville in Love: The Secret Life of Herman Melville."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 1 hr Jimbo 154
News Solar proponents rally against bill Wed Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy Apr 22 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr 21 tomin cali 7
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Apr 21 Peeping Tom 7
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Apr 20 nnono 3
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC