Pulitzer-nominated author to speak at library

Pulitzer prize-nominated author Michael Shelden will speak 7 p.m. Monday at the Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road. Shelden has earned numerous accolades for his biographical studies, including Pulitzer Prize nominations for "Mark Twain: Man in White" and his most recent work, "Melville in Love: The Secret Life of Herman Melville."

