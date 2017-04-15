Professor hosting interfaith celebration

Professor hosting interfaith celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Journal

David Carlson, Franklin College professor of philosophy and religion, will host an interfaith celebration as part of a launch for his new book, "Countering Religious Extremism: The Healing Power of Spiritual Friendships." The book is a record of spiritual interviews and reflections by Carlson and was released April 1 by New City Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 7 hr Not from there 2 118
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 15 hr Reading 62
Allison E. Rickard Sat Jase 4
News Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol... Apr 14 Kennerd 1
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... Apr 13 nnono 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 11 Gold77 40
where all da white womens Apr 7 Kristen Gale 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC