Police identify boy, 13, killed in Niles hotel carbon monoxide leak

A ventilation problem with the heater that keeps the water warm at Niles Quality Inn and Suites caused the deadly carbon monoxide leak that killed 13-year-old Bryan Watts on Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the Lakeland Hospital, where the victims were taken, told CNN that 13-year-old Bryan Douglas Watts died due to the incident.

