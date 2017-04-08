Police identify boy, 13, killed in Niles hotel carbon monoxide leak
A ventilation problem with the heater that keeps the water warm at Niles Quality Inn and Suites caused the deadly carbon monoxide leak that killed 13-year-old Bryan Watts on Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the Lakeland Hospital, where the victims were taken, told CNN that 13-year-old Bryan Douglas Watts died due to the incident.
