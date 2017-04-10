Old bridge near where Indiana teens killed being fenced off
An abandoned 1890s railroad bridge in northern Indiana near where two girls were killed in February will soon be fenced off for preservation work. The Indiana Landmarks preservation group says a temporary fence will be installed at the Monon High Bridge near Delphi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|15 min
|insanity becomes me
|128
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|1 hr
|Gold77
|40
|where all da white womens
|Apr 7
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Apr 6
|Angel
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC