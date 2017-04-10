Old bridge near where Indiana teens k...

Old bridge near where Indiana teens killed being fenced off

An abandoned 1890s railroad bridge in northern Indiana near where two girls were killed in February will soon be fenced off for preservation work. The Indiana Landmarks preservation group says a temporary fence will be installed at the Monon High Bridge near Delphi.

