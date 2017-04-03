Offensive explosion powers Hoosiers p...

Offensive explosion powers Hoosiers past Purdue

Indiana's offense was just enough to back up an excellent start from Pauly Milto as the Hoosiers won game three of their series with Purdue 14-9. Matt Lloyd got the Indiana offense going early when he powered a two-out solo home run over the right field wall to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

