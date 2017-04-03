Nothern Indiana restaurant owner depo...

Nothern Indiana restaurant owner deported over 2000 border violation

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Roberto Beristain, a father and restaurant owner near South Bend, gained national attention for his fight to stay in the U.S. He was checking in with ICE officials, as he does every year, when he was detained by federal agents in February. President Donald Trump had recently expanded the criteria for deportation and Beristain was dinged for a 2000 violation when he accidentally crossed the border into Canada.

