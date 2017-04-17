No jail time for Huntington physician...

No jail time for Huntington physician who sexually battered employee

The Huntington physician arrested nearly a year ago on allegations he raped a former employee will not serve any jail time. Dr. John C. Mathew was sentenced Monday in Huntington Circuit Court to two years on house arrest after he was convicted of two counts of sexual battery.

