New solar farm coming to southern Bartholomew County
Hoosier Energy, based in Bloomington, will begin installing a 4,000-panel solar farm next week at the southwest corner of Interstate 65 and County Road 625S - south of Columbus, company officials said. Each solar panel will eventually collect about 1.5 kilowatt hours of energy per day, totaling about 2 million kilowatt hours per year, Hoosier Energy announced.
Read more at The Republic.
