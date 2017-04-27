New solar farm coming to southern Bar...

New solar farm coming to southern Bartholomew County

18 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Hoosier Energy, based in Bloomington, will begin installing a 4,000-panel solar farm next week at the southwest corner of Interstate 65 and County Road 625S - south of Columbus, company officials said. Each solar panel will eventually collect about 1.5 kilowatt hours of energy per day, totaling about 2 million kilowatt hours per year, Hoosier Energy announced.

