New exhibit on Indianaa s automotive history hitting the road
A new traveling exhibit that documents Indiana's long history in the automotive and racing industries is hitting the road. The Indiana Historical Society's "History on Wheels" exhibit will travel the state starting next month in a 53-foot double expandable semi-trailer that will visit festivals, school and other locales.
