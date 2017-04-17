Museum in Indiana Exhibit Explains Why Natural Disasters Occur
Nature Unleashed, a new exhibit at the Indiana State Museum, aims to help Hoosiers understand why tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions occur, and show how they can prepare in advance to have the best chance of survival no matter what the planet throws their way. "Really, knowledge is power, the more you know about something, the more you understand what to do when it happens," said Peggy Fisherkeller, curator of geology at the Indianapolis museum.
