Michigan takes series finale against Indiana

After moving from 7th to 3rd in the Big Ten standings over the course of 48 hours, Indiana's weekend magic ran out on Sunday afternoon as the visitors failed to complete the series sweep, falling to Michigan 12-5. The Wolverines got on the board early, pounding out four runs in the Bottom of the 1st after Indiana starter Pauly Milto hit two of the first four batters and walked the other two.

