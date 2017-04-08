Mascot Hall of Fame building underway...

Mascot Hall of Fame building underway in northwest Indiana

Officials of the National Mascot Hall of Fame in northwest Indiana say the structural skeleton of the building has gone up and funding for interior features is being collected. Dave Raymond who created the Mascot Hall of Fame online, tells The Times that he has no doubt that organizers will reach their goal of raising $4.7 million.

