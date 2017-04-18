March for Science attracts thousands in Berlin
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science and defend it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts. WASHINGTON - The Latest on the March for Science, with events around the world intended to promote the understanding of science and defend science from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts : A March for Science event is planned for the Indiana Statehouse beginning at 10 a..m on the Robert Orr Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|20 hr
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|7
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|153
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Fri
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Apr 20
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Apr 19
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 17
|floridagrandmom
|43
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC