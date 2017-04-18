March for Science attracts thousands ...

March for Science attracts thousands in Berlin

Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science and defend it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts. WASHINGTON - The Latest on the March for Science, with events around the world intended to promote the understanding of science and defend science from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts : A March for Science event is planned for the Indiana Statehouse beginning at 10 a..m on the Robert Orr Plaza.

