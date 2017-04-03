Manufacturing Employment on the Rise in 'Right to Work' Indiana
As Indiana became America's 23rd Right to Work state in early 2012, just a little more than five years ago, many proponents like then-Congressman Mike Pence contended the new law prohibiting the termination of employees for refusal to pay dues or fees to a union would make the Hoosier State more attractive to manufacturing employers and foster job growth in that high-paying sector. Big Labor and its allies loudly disagreed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|7 hr
|Sarah
|106
|where all da white womens
|8 hr
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|10 hr
|KreeEmpire
|38
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Thu
|Angel
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC