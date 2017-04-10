Mad Minute Stories for Friday, April 14
Police say a man was taking photos of a woman who was wearing only thigh-high black stockings and high heel shoes at a strip mall near Pittsburgh. Monroeville police say 21-year-old Chelsea Guerra, of Indiana, was posing in front of businesses at Miracle Mile Shopping Center for 64-year-old Michael Warnock, of Pittsburgh, on April 8. She was charged with indecent exposure.
