Low-crime community
T he rate of violent crime in the Columbus metro area is lower than five similar-sized Indiana metro areas and 71 percent below the national average, according to 2015 statistics compiled by the FBI, the most recent period available. The Columbus area, which includes all Bartholomew County, had 109 violent crimes reported per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the national rate of 373 offenses, the FBI report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|42 min
|_Angie
|78
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|The real Ashley
|2
|where all da white womens
|6 hr
|black attack
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|18 hr
|Gold77
|33
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Mar 25
|Say What
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC