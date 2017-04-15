Letterman gives eulogy for his mother, Dorothy Mengering, in Indiana Late-night icon shares funny stories at service for his mom, who died this week at 95. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oekKVT Letterman, seen here in 2016, recalled how CBS executives wanted to put his mother, Dorothy Mengering, on the air as much as possible. "People like her better than you," they told him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.