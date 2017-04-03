Legislators Want To Start Group To Fo...

Legislators Want To Start Group To Focus On Millennials Monday, April 3

A new group called the Indiana Future Caucus has been formed by some Indiana legislators to focus on increasing political involvement among the millennial generation. Members say they want to work across party lines on issues such as college affordability, jobs, the environment, voter participation and entrepreneurship that they see as important to younger voters.

