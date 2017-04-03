Legislators Want To Start Group To Focus On Millennials Monday, April 3
A new group called the Indiana Future Caucus has been formed by some Indiana legislators to focus on increasing political involvement among the millennial generation. Members say they want to work across party lines on issues such as college affordability, jobs, the environment, voter participation and entrepreneurship that they see as important to younger voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|2 hr
|insanity becomes me
|97
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|8 hr
|SolarKings
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sun
|Perceptionist5591
|34
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Sun
|The real Ashley
|2
|where all da white womens
|Sun
|black attack
|1
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC