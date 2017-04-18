Jets swing past rival
Monday night, he did it again. Compton fired his lowest round to earn medalist honors with a 2-over par 38 to help lift the Jets to a 188-222 win against Mid-Hoosier Conference rival Edinburgh at Clifty Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|4 hr
|okimar
|67
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|8 hr
|insanity becomes me
|126
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|22 hr
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Mon
|Deer hunter
|2
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Mon
|I Know
|6
|Allison E. Rickard
|Sat
|Jase
|4
|Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol...
|Apr 14
|Kennerd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC