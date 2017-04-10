IU's recruiting class to remain intact

1 hr ago

Three-star recruit Clifton Moore, a 6-foot-10 big man at Hatboro-Horsham High School in Pennsylvania, will stick with Indiana despite the Hoosiers' coaching change last month, according to a report Sunday from the recruiting site Scout.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

