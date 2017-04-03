INDOT Releases Video Promoting Work Z...

INDOT Releases Video Promoting Work Zone Safety Tuesday, April 4

15 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

It's Work Zone Awareness Week in Indiana and a powerful new INDOT public service announcement reminds motorists to watch out for highway workers, driving home the message that we are all someone's son or daughter. The video features a four year old child, dressed in safety attire in an active work zone, asking drivers to put down their phones and drive safely, saying, "If it was me out here, you'd pay attention."

Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

