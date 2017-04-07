Indianapolis moves ahead with trade c...

Indianapolis moves ahead with trade center designation bid

Read more: The Tribune

Indianapolis is moving ahead with its bid for a World Trade Center designation that could give Indiana an economic boost. Officials say the World Trade Centers Association has approved exclusive rights to establish one of the centers in Indianapolis, starting a lengthy application process for local leaders.

