Indiana woman rescued after 8 hours trapped in crashed car

A school bus driver is credited with spotting a car inside which a woman was trapped for about eight hours after a crash in rural western Indiana. The Sullivan County sheriff says the car driven by 53-year-old Tina Gourley Baker of Sullivan went off a county road during rain early Friday and into a ditch, where she was suspended upside down with her head submerged in standing water.

