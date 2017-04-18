Indiana woman rescued after 8 hours trapped in crashed car
A school bus driver is credited with spotting a car inside which a woman was trapped for about eight hours after a crash in rural western Indiana. The Sullivan County sheriff says the car driven by 53-year-old Tina Gourley Baker of Sullivan went off a county road during rain early Friday and into a ditch, where she was suspended upside down with her head submerged in standing water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|7
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|153
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Fri
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Thu
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Apr 19
|Ronald
|69
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 17
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Apr 17
|Deer hunter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC