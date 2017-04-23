Indiana wolf sanctuary welcomes 5 newborn pups
An Indiana wolf sanctuary is posting online video of five newborn pups that won't be out for public viewing for a few more weeks. The pups were born in early April at Wolf Park near Lafayette and retrieved from their mother's den by sanctuary staffers on Tuesday.
