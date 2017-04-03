Indiana University basketball icon to be honored with marker
A state historical marker honoring Indiana University's first black basketball player will be unveiled in front of a building that bears the name of a former university trustee who vehemently opposed racial integration. The Herald-Times reports the marker honoring Bill Garrett will be placed in a grassy area southwest of the Ora L. Wildermuth Intramural Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|6 hr
|txs
|99
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|19 hr
|SolarKings
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sun
|Perceptionist5591
|34
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|where all da white womens
|Apr 2
|black attack
|1
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC