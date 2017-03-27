Indiana to install water filters in some East Chicago homes
The state is expected to start installing water filters in some East Chicago homes showing elevated lead levels. The Times reports Saturday that the work by the Indiana State Department of Environmental Management will begin April 10 at households within a Superfund site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|43 min
|_Angie
|78
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|The real Ashley
|2
|where all da white womens
|6 hr
|black attack
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|18 hr
|Gold77
|33
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Mar 25
|Say What
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC