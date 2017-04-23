Indiana Supreme Court set to be all-white, all-GOP appointed
Indiana's next state Supreme Court justice will complete the remaking of the bench, as all five justices will be white and will have been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors. The state's Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday chose three finalists to succeed Justice Robert Rucker, who is retiring May 12. Once the names of the finalists - Judges Vicki Carmichael, Christopher Goff and Matthew Kincaid - are sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb, he'll have 60 days in which to choose one to succeed Rucker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Apr 21
|Anti-everything
|153
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Apr 20
|nnono
|3
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Apr 19
|Ronald
|69
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC