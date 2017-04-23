Indiana Supreme Court set to be all-w...

Indiana Supreme Court set to be all-white, all-GOP appointed

The Tribune

Indiana's next state Supreme Court justice will complete the remaking of the bench, as all five justices will be white and will have been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors. The state's Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday chose three finalists to succeed Justice Robert Rucker, who is retiring May 12. Once the names of the finalists - Judges Vicki Carmichael, Christopher Goff and Matthew Kincaid - are sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb, he'll have 60 days in which to choose one to succeed Rucker.

