Indiana Supreme Court denies death penalty statute appeal

22 min ago Read more: The Tribune

The Indiana Supreme Court has turned down the request of a Gary man accused of slaying seven women to look at the constitutionality of the state's death penalty statute before he goes to trial. The Post-Tribune reports the court denied 46-year-old Darren Deon Vann's request Thursday, following suit with rulings in previous challenges in other Indiana cases.

