Indiana service dog gives comfort to family of fallen hero
An Indiana service dog has been given the responsibility of carrying forth the name of a local hero and comforting a family still stricken with grief. Koontz the dog has already developed a deep connection with Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz's widow, Kassandra Koontz, and their son Noah, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|5 hr
|Purespec
|109
|where all da white womens
|Fri
|Kristen Gale
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Apr 7
|KreeEmpire
|38
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|Apr 6
|Angel
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 4
|SolarKings
|2
|!!! ashley madison is fun (Aug '15)
|Apr 2
|The real Ashley
|2
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Mar 28
|Donna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC