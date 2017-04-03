Indiana service dog gives comfort to ...

Indiana service dog gives comfort to family of fallen hero

Read more: Daily Herald

An Indiana service dog has been given the responsibility of carrying forth the name of a local hero and comforting a family still stricken with grief. Koontz the dog has already developed a deep connection with Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz's widow, Kassandra Koontz, and their son Noah, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

