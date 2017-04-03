Indiana Senate approves measure to allow local governments to set up needle exchange programs

Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an... Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an "aggression" that lead to "losses." . A teen was jumped by a mob of kids on the Big Four Bridge over the weekend, and the video went viral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.