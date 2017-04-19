Indiana panel to choose 3 finalists f...

Indiana panel to choose 3 finalists for Supreme Court spot

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Tribune

A state commission is set to recommend three finalists for Gov. Eric Holcomb to choose from to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court. The Judicial Nominating Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday on recommending three of the 11 remaining applicants to Holcomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 1 hr Anti-everything 128
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 1 hr Say What 68
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Mon floridagrandmom 43
Albert Thomas is a child molester Mon Deer hunter 2
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Mon I Know 6
Allison E. Rickard Apr 15 Jase 4
News Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol... Apr 14 Kennerd 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC