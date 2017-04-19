Indiana panel to choose 3 finalists for Supreme Court spot
A state commission is set to recommend three finalists for Gov. Eric Holcomb to choose from to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court. The Judicial Nominating Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday on recommending three of the 11 remaining applicants to Holcomb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|1 hr
|Anti-everything
|128
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|1 hr
|Say What
|68
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|floridagrandmom
|43
|Albert Thomas is a child molester
|Mon
|Deer hunter
|2
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Mon
|I Know
|6
|Allison E. Rickard
|Apr 15
|Jase
|4
|Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol...
|Apr 14
|Kennerd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC